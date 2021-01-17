WATCH: Washington Sundar's 'no-look' six against Australia leaves commentators in awe

Indian all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur dragged India back into the game with their 123-run stand for the seventh wicket against Australia. Out of many extraordinary moments during Day 3, Washington Sundar's 'unique' six off Nathan Lyon has been grabbing a lot of attention.

During the 104th over, Sundar refused to take a single in order to protect the new man on crease Navdeep Saini (India's No.9 batsman). However, in the final ball of the over Sundar decided to go after Lyon's ball with a slog-weep shot. The debutant was so confident of the strike that he did not even lift his head to see where the ball was going.

Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha, who was commentating at the moment, was the first to spot the shot on-air. The commentators enjoyed Sundar's shot a lot.

India began their day with 62 runs at the loss of the opening pair. However, the struggle continued as the visitors were down and 186 after losing six wickets. As it seemed that Australia were all over the match before Thakur and Sundar's 123-run partnership which turned the odds in India's favour. Shardul Thakur scored 67 runs off 115 balls and Washington Sundar scored 62 runs in 144 balls on his debut. Sundar became the 3rd Indian cricketer to hit a half-century and take a three-wicket haul on his Test debut. All three achieved the feat in their team's first innings.

Sundar's contribution with both bat and ball has put India back into the match. The Chennai-based cricketer scalped three wickets on the debut (including Steve Smith) and then contributed well in the 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur.

Australia ended their day 21 runs on-board with loss of no wickets. Tim Paine and Co. are desperate for a win but are worried due to heavy rains predicted on Day 4. Both heavyweights will head to a dramatic grand finale to the tour.