West Indies go 2-0 up in five-match series with two-wicket win in 2nd T20I against India

West Indies clinched a close two-wicket win over India in the 2nd T20I in Guyana on Sunday. Keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat, hitting a 40-ball 61 as the hosts continued their domination in their favourite format. For the Indian Team, newcomer Tilak Varma completed his maiden fifty, while Captain Hardik Pandya picked three wickets.

Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, India lost Shubman Gill early on seven, while the best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav soon followed him on one. Both left-handers, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, revived the innings and added 42 runs for the third wicket before Romario Shepherd bowled Kishan on 27 off 23 balls.

For the second time in this T20I series Sanju Samson failed to leave an impact as he got stumped on just seven off Akeal Hosein. Captain Pandya joined attacking batter Varma on the crease, and the pair 38 runs for the fifth-wicket stand.

Soon after completing his maiden T20I fifty, including five fours and a six, Varma departed on 51. Axar Patel’s handy cameo of 14 off 12 did help the score but failed to accelerate India’s innings as they got reduced to 152 for seven in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya provided India with an exceptional start by removing Brandon King on a first-ball duck. Johnson Charles departed in the space of three balls (on two) as West Indies lost two wickets inside the first over itself.

Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran turned the tables around with the counter-attacking approach before Arshdeep Singh trapped Mayers plumb in front on 15. Inside the Powerplay, West Indies lost three wickets and looked in trouble.

And while as they say, cometh the hour, cometh the man, in-form Pooran came to his team’s rescue. Alongside Captain Rovman Powell, both unleashed their A-Game and put India on the backfoot immediately. Even after Pandya removed Powell on 21, West Indies were still in the game, thanks to Pooran, who completed his fifty.

Mukesh Kumar provided India with a big breakthrough when he removed Pooran, and soon after that, wickets fell in the cluster. With eight wickets down at one stage, the momentum shifted towards India.

However, there was a twist in the tale, as the bowling pair of Hosein and Alzarri Joseph held their nerves and helped the team chase down the target with two wickets in hand.

With this win, West Indies took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.