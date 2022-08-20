'We were maybe a touch timid': Brendon McCullum reacts after South Africa thrash England in 1st Test

England's Test head coach Brendon McCullum said the hosts were a bit timid in their approach after their shambolic defeat against South Africa in the first Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. South Africa thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs while wrapping up the game inside just three days to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series.

McCullum credited South Africa for playing outstanding cricket in the game while insisting England didn't play poorly at Lord's despite the hosts being completely outplayed at Lord's. The England Test coach argued the hosts can't become a bad team in a matter of few days and there were areas they would like to improve.

"I thought South Africa played exceptionally well, they utilised the conditions that they were presented with and they deserved the victory," McCullum said after South Africa's comprehensive victory in the series-opener at Lord's.

"We've got a little bit of work to do but you don't go from being a good cricket team a few weeks ago to a bad team overnight so we'll try and maintain some of those positives and the beauty is we get an opportunity to come back in a few days' time," he added.

Also Read: 'We just think of his centuries': Yuzvendra Chahal comes to Virat Kohli's defence amid his lean patch

South Africa dominated the proceedings in the Test match from the word go as Kagiso Rabada ran riot with a five-wicket haul to dismantle England in their first innings. Thanks to Rabada's sensational spell, South Africa bundled out England for a paltry 165. In reply, the visitors rose on Sarel Erwee's brilliant 73 to post 326 runs on the board in their first innings and take a healthy lead.

South African pacers continued their red-hot form in England's second innings as Rabada and Anrich Nortje picked up five wickets between them to skittle out the hosts for 149 runs and secure a thumping win for South Africa by an innings and 12 runs.

Also Read: 'You too can fight': Shoaib Akhtar recalls his heated on-field clash with India legend Rahul Dravid

When asked if their fresh aggressive approach, which has been labelled as 'Bazball' cost them the game, McCullum said he felt England were a bit timid and the conditions didn't allow them to play freely in the Test match.

"I thought if anything we were maybe a touch timid. The conditions didn’t allow us to play with that same freedom but that’s cricket, you’ve got to adapt and try to absorb some of that pressure," McCullum said.

"We want to be the best versions of ourselves. It's not always going to work. As we said at the outset, you've got to buckle up for the ride. It's not nice in times like this but we'll come back stronger," added the England Test head coach.