'You too can fight': Shoaib Akhtar recalls his heated on-field clash with India legend Rahul Dravid

Shoaib Akhtar and Rahul Dravid have enjoyed several duels against each other during their paying days. While Akhtar never shied away from expressing himself on the field, Dravid was the completely opposite and rarely tried to get involved in on-field clashes with the opposition players.

The two have completely different personalities and the battels between the were mostly low-key affairs. However, there were times when Akhtar tried to rile up Dravid and get on to his nerves when the two crossed paths. One such instance was recently recalled by the former Pakistan pacer, who revealed how Dravid lost his cool on him during a game.

Akhtar, who has on several ocassions in the past admitted Dravid was one of the toughest batter he has bowled to, revealed Dravid ran into him during India's innings and the two ended up colliding. Akhtar the exchanged a few words with the batting great, who was in no mood to back off and got into a heated argument with the former Pakistan pacer.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's century drought in international cricket goes past triple digits as he touches 1,000 days

"It was the first time I saw this gentleman of cricket behave… in that match, he wanted to have a word with me. We ran into each other and we collided. Before that, as I ran in to bowl, and before I took my jump, Mohammad Kaif moved away. I did not say anything to him but I was very angry. So, I got him and Yuvraj out," Akhtar said in a video posted by Star Sports.

"We were close to winning that game, and Rahul Dravid ran into me. I told him you run on your side and I will run on mine. Rahul got flared up. I told him 'Rahul, why are you getting so aggressive? I know the climate is changing but the thing is I can't understand that tu bhi ladh sakta hai (you too can fight)," he added.

While he didn't mention the details, the match Akhtar is refreing to can possibly be the 5th ODI between India and Pakistan during the series between the arch-rivals in 2004. Dravid and Akhtar had to be separated by Pakistan players after their heated on-field clash during the game.

Also Read: 'Was looking for an opportunity'- Deepak Chahar looks back at his stunning performance against Zimbabwe

Akhtar, however, termed the his heated argument with Dravid a on-off thing and lauded the Indian legend for being a gentleman. Dravid is one of the most humble cricketers to have played the game and always remained calm and composed on the field even in the most pressurising situations.

"But it was a one-off thing. Rahul is a gentleman. But coming back to the match, I had bowled really fast in that spell. I made sure that after 2003 WC, I left an impact on the Indian team. It was always in my mind to bowl fast after the 2003 World Cup," said Akhtar.