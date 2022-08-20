'We just think of his centuries': Yuzvendra Chahal comes to Virat Kohli's defence amid his lean patch

Yuzvendra Chahal has featured in a myriad of matches sporting the same colours as the former Indian team captain Virat Kohli. In addition to their stint playing for team India, Chahal also played under the banner of one of the most popular IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore, for a whopping eight years.

Kohli has found himself at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak as he recently hit 1,000 days without an international century. His lean patch has seemingly plagued him for a significant amount of time.

However, in a recent interaction with the media, Yuzvendra Chahal declared that it was not all about scoring stunning centuries. Chahal argued that Kohli had played a vital role in keeping the team together and urging his teammates to hold themselves at a higher standard.

"If there is someone who has 50+ average in T20Is, he has been the Man Of The Tournament in two T20 World Cups, he has 70 hundreds across all formats. You just see his average across all formats, the problem is we just think about his 100s, we don't talk about those valuable contributions of 60-70 because of the standards he has set. If he is there at the crease and has 15-20 runs behind him, I am telling you no bowler wants to bowl to him."

He further compared Kohli's style of captaincy with that of Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading the team as the skipper. He asserted that he enjoyed a significant amount of freedom and leeway in deciding his style of play under each of their reigns.