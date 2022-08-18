“Put an end to it”- Yuzvendra Chahal addresses rumors of his relationship with Dhanashree Verma

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently offered his two cents on the rumours that had been going around for a while regarding the end of his relationship with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. The rumour mill went into overdrive after Verma dropped the name 'Chahal' from her Instagram account, in addition to sharing a cryptic post.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul and Co. outperform Zimbabwe in the first clash of their ODI series, winning the match by 10 wickets

Furthermore, Chahal also shared a post on social media, implying that he is currently looking forward to new things in life. The exceedingly suspicious timing of these posts resulted in fans speculating about marital problems between the duo, giving rise to rumours about a potential split.

However, in a subsequent post on Instagram, Chahal pleaded with fans to prevent breathing more life into these rumours, dismissing the existence of any such problems between them. "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

The duo have managed to build up a serious following as one of the most popular athletic couples in the circuit, sharing constant updates and content on social media to keep fans in the loop regarding their glamorous lifestyle. The duo tied the knot back in December 2020 after getting close to each other when Chahal contacted Verma for dance lessons.

ALSO READ: Deepak Chahar records career-best numbers as Indians bowlers wreak havoc against Zimbabwe

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber and a choreographer with a massive following across multiple platforms of social media. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, is one of the country's most successful spinners in limited-overs cricket and an extremely accomplished icon in the Indian Premier League.