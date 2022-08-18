Deepak Chahar records career-best numbers as Indians bowlers wreak havoc against Zimbabwe

Deepak Chahar etched his name in international cricketing folklore as he recorded his personal best bowling figures by absolutely demolishing the Zimbabwean top order during the first edition of their three-match ODI series with India. Chahar came away with 3/27, improving his previous best tally of 2/37, which he recorded against Sri Lanka back in 2021.

Chahar returned to the fold only recently after a lengthy stint on the sidelines, which was prompted by a series of injuries injury. He was initially ruled out of active contention in the IPL due to a back injury. He was subsequently slated to return right after the IPL; however, he picked up a hamstring injury, further delaying his return.

Regardless, Chahar looked extremely strong in the opening spell. He hardly took any time to find his rhythm as he made his way back to international cricket after a six-month-long hiatus. The fact that the Harare Sports Club pitch offered a steep bounce in addition to the summery morning conditions only worked to strengthen his charge against The Chevrons.

Chahar started off slow in the first three overs before setting off on a rampage and cleaning up the Zimbabwean top order from his fourth over. He can very well be credited for making Zimbabwe crumble under the first ten overs as they truly struggled to make a dent on the scoreboard.

India's charge was further supported by bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, who returned with 1/36. The likes of Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Axar Patel (3/24), also got their fair share of wickets in the middle and lower order of the Zimbabwean lineup. The Men in Blue will hope to replicate the same results in the forthcoming matches against Zimbabwe as they are expected to emerge triumphant from the series.