Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans share ninth-wicket partnership to carry Zimbabwe to 189 against India

Tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans shared a 70-run ninth-wicket partnership to lift Zimbabwe to 189 all out against India on Thursday in the first of three one-day internationals. In trouble at 83-6 after being put in to bat by the tourists, the home side rallied with Ngarava scoring 34 and Evans unbeaten on 33 at Harare Sports Club.

Ngarava faced 42 deliveries and smashed a six and three fours before being clean bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Evans also struck a six and three fours, off 29 balls, as Zimbabwe sought to extend a run of nine victories in 11 matches since Dave Houghton became coach in June.

Former star batsman Houghton inherited a team demoralised after 3-0 ODI and T20 whitewashes by Afghanistan and led Zimbabwe to series triumphs over Bangladesh in both white-ball formats. The other Zimbabwe batsman to impress was captain-wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, whose 35 runs included four fours.

Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Krishna shared the Indian bowling honours with three wickets apiece. Although Krishna was the most expensive, conceding 50 runs, he claimed the prized wicket of Zimbabwe middle-order star Sikandar Raza.

Pakistan-born Raza, who scored unbeaten centuries in two of his last three innings, had scored just 12 when he was caught by vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan in the slips.

India, third in the ODI rankings and 10 places above Zimbabwe, travelled to Southern Africa without several stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are resting. Head coach Rahul Dravid also took a break after matches in England and the Caribbean with VVS Laxman taking charge.