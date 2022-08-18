Watch: Young fan hilariously stuns KL Rahul by claiming 'to he*l with school'

Indian cricket fans currently own the bragging rights to being some of the most die-hard fans in the realm of international and domestic cricket. This mania for the sport is often instilled in people at an extremely young age. The same was displayed by a young schoolboy in a recent interaction with Indian cricketing icons KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Team India's skipper for the three-match ODI series with Zimbabwe and Kishan were recently offered a glimpse into the passion that flows within the Indian fans during a recent meet-and-greet, which was filmed by journalist Vimal Kumar and shared on his YouTube channel.

The cricketers were seen offering fans and spectators the opportunity to click pictures with them and get their merchandise signed when Rahul was approached by a teenaged fan, who claimed he was a massive fan of the duo. When asked by Rahul whether he would be there pitchside, watching the series opener in Harare tomorrow, the boy exclaimed, "Ayenge! School gaya bhaad mein (Of course! To hell with school)."

Rahul, being a proper role model for the younger generation, tried to impart some wisdom to the enthusiastic young fan by asserting the importance of attending school. However, his wisdom fell on deaf ears as the boy subsequently declared, "School mein utna kuch important hai bhi nahi kal (There's nothing much of importance to do at the school tomorrow)."

It is only natural for fans to be expressing such excitement at the prospect of watching their team live and in action on the pitch in Harare considering how the Men in Blue have returned to the Zimbabwean shores after a six-year-long hiatus. In fact, it is interesting to note that the last time team India competed in Zimbabwe, KL Rahul made his ODI debut, etching his name in cricketing folklore by scoring a century.