Warwickshire rope in Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj as County Championship winds down

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club recently acquired Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the three matches that remain of the LV Insurance County Championship season. Siraj is currently on team India's roster for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe; however, he won't feature alongside the Men in Blue when they compete in the T20 format.

Siraj, who is a natural swinger, has represented the country on 26 occasions in all formats over the course of his stint as a professional cricketer, during which he has been credited with 56 wickets. In total, he boasts of an impressive tally of 403 wickets across 207 matches, bagging 194 of those wickets in top-flight cricket.

In the wake of his signing with Warwickshire, Siraj said, "I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience County Cricket. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

The Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace also offered his two cents on the completion of the deal, he admitted, "Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can’t wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up. It’s been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I’m excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games."

Although he is not left with a lot of chances to play with Warwickshire in the County Championship, he will most certainly aim to leave a long-lasting impression on the fans and club alike with the time that he has onboard with the club. Siraj is slated to feature on Warwickshire's lineup against Somerset. The clash is scheduled to take place on September 12th.