We want your 71st century in Pakistan: Fan's message for Virat Kohli wins hearts

Virat Kohli remains a big name in world cricket. The 33-year-old recently became the 12th Indian cricketer to enter the 100-Test club when Rohit Sharma's Team India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener in Mohali.

Kohli contributed with a well-made 76-ball 45, however, once again missed out on scoring a triple-figure knock. Thus, he also couldn't end his two-year-long century drought at the international level. The wait for Kohli's international century continues as the right-hander has failed to deliver as per his credentails despite crossing the fifty-run mark on several occasions across formats (since his last ton in late 2019).

The cricketing fraternity, thus, continues to wait for Kohli's century and the cameraman in the ongoing Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test caught hold of two fans, with one of them having a special message for the Indian star batter.

One of the banners read that the fan really wanted Kohli to break his century drought and get to his 71st international ton in Pakistan. On the other hand, the other fan's banner read, "Biggest Match, 23rd Oct 2022, IND vs PAK (T20WC), Rohit v Shaheen."

Some Virat Kohli fans have made a wish during Rawalpindi Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium #PAKvAUS

For the unversed, another fan had a banner-- during PSL 2022 -- in which he expressed his desire to see Kohli play on their home soil and score a hundred.

With the whole cricketing world waiting for Kohli's next ton, it will be interesting to see if he gets there in India's second and final Test versus Sri Lanka, commencing on March 12 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-Australia's first Test is heading for a dull draw after the visitors came close to Babar Azam & Co.'s first-innings total at stumps on Day 4, on Monday (March 07).