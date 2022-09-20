'We need to talk to you': Former India selector reveals how he convinced the legendary Kapil Dev to retire

Kapil Dev is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. He led India to their maiden cricket World Cup triumph in 1983 after defeating the mighty West Indies in the final, a victory that changed the way the game was played in the country. It also paved way for future generations to take up the game.

While he was an exceptional fast bowler, Kapil was also a hard-hitting batter and could change gears seamlessly during matches when required. One of the finest all-rounders to have played the game, Kapil had 434 wickets to his name in Test cricket when he decided to retire from the game in 1994.

He was the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket at the time and had just surpassed Richard Hadlee's tally in the longest format. However, Kapil was subsequently convinced to bring curtains down on his 16-year-long international career by the then BCCI selection committee.

Former India selector Anshuman Gaekwad, who was part of the selection panel at the time, recalled how he convinced Kapil to retire from the game after he broke Hadlee's record in a Test match against Sri Lanka. Gaekwad revealed it was not an easy decision but the selectors had decided to move on from Kapil after allowing him to play the Test series against Sri Lanka that year.

However, Kapil went on to state in a press conference after his record-breaking feat that he wanted to play for two more years. His statement prompted the selectors to have a conversation with the former all-rounder.

"You can’t drop such a big player. We allowed him (Kapil) to play the Test series against Sri Lanka, and he broke the world record in the Ahmedabad Test. We thought he would announce his retirement after breaking the record. However, that evening, at the press conference, he said that he’ll play for two more years," Gaikwad recently recalled while speaking at an event in Mumbai, as per Mid-Day.

"Next day, a seemingly hassled (chief selector Gundappa Viswanath) Vishy told me, 'See the headlines. Kapil is saying that he will play for two more years'.

"That same evening, there was a national selection committee meeting. (Jagmohan) Dalmiya was the BCCI secretary. So, we sat and decided that it was time for Kapil to quit. I suggested to Dalmiya that as a selection committee chairman and senior, Vishy should talk to him.

"However, Vishy insisted that I accompany him. "At tea time, we approached Kapil in the dressing room. Vishy wasn't a forthright guy, who would tell you that you were doing something wrong on your face," he added.

Gaekwad and Viswanath then went on to meet Kapil for a conversation regarding his future and the two selectors offered the legendary all-rounder a farewell game while urging him to quit international cricket. Gaikwad said Kapil accepted their suggestions gracefully and agreed to hang up his boots.

"He would go round and round while talking to someone. So, I took the initiative. I told Kapil: 'Kaps, we need to talk to you. The selectors feel that you need to quit now, and you also know it. We will give you a farewell game as per your choice, but you've got to call it a day.' Kapil reacted very nicely and said: 'Thank you very much. I really appreciate what you told me'. One has to do these kind of things at times, which I did," Gaekwad said.

Kapil played his last Test match for India against New Zealand in Hamilton in March 1994 and his last ODI appearance for India came against West Indies at his home ground in Faridabad, Haryana on October 17, the same year.

He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India and finished with 5248 and 3783 runs in the two formats respectively. The legendary all-rounder picked up a total of 687 wickets in international cricket.