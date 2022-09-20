ICC introduces new rules in cricket: No more 'mankad', permanent ban on use of saliva on ball

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a fresh set of rules which are set to have a significant impact on the game. ICC have announced a host of changes to the playing conditions which were approved by the ICC Cricket Committee led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The new rules will come into effect from October 01, 2022.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 around the corner, the new rules are set to be implemented in the tournament and can have a huge impact. As per the new rules, 'Mankad'(bowler running the non-striker out) is no longer under the 'Unfair Play' section and will be considered a legitimate run-out.

The use of saliva to shine the cricket ball has also been permanently banned. ICC banned the use of saliva for the first time in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the rule is now set to be implemented permanently. As per the new rules, the incoming batters will now have only two minutes to take charge at the crease after the dismissal of their teammate.

Here is a look at the new ICC rules:

Ban on saliva: The use of saliva to shine or polish the cricket ball will be banned permanently in international cricket. The long-standing practice had been abolished for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The rule is now set to be implemented permanently and the players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball to generate swing. The players can continue using sweat to shine the ball instead of saliva.

Batter returning when caught: The new batter coming in will have to take strike when a batter is caught, regardless of whether the two batters crossed each other on the pitch during the dismissal. Earlier, if the batter had crossed the non-striker before the catch, the non-striker was allowed to take strike.

'Mankad' not unfair: Running out the non-striker for backing up too much will no more be considered unfair and referred to as 'Mankad'. The mode of dismissal has now been moved from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section. Running out a non-striker will now be considered a regular run-out.

Incoming batter ready to face the ball: The incoming batter will be allowed only two minutes to settle down and take the strike in both ODIs and Tests. The 90 seconds rule in T20Is will remain intact.

Bowler throwing the ball at the striker's end before the delivery: As per the new rule, a bowler will not be allowed to attempt to run out a batter on the striker's end if he is advancing down the wicket before the bowler's delivery stride. The bowler was earlier allowed to attempt a run-out but it will now be deemed a dead ball.

Striker's right to play the ball: A batter will require to keep some part of their bat or their body inside the pitch while facing a delivery. It will be called a dead ball if a batter stands beyond the pitch. Any delivery which forces the batter to leave the pitch will also be called a no-ball

Five runs penalty on unfair fielding movement: Any attempt to distract the batter by the fielding side with an unfair or deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl the delivery will result in a five-run penalty. The batting side will be awarded five runs and the delivery will be adjudged as a dead ball.

Penalty for slow over rate: In January this year, the ICC implemented a new in-match penalty for teams failing to complete their overs in the allotted time in T20Is. Failure of the fielding team to bowl their overs in the scheduled time led to an additional fielder being brought inside the fielding circle for the remaining overs during the match.

The rule is now set to be implemented in ODIs as well following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in 2023. The rule has already cost matches to a few teams for maintaining a slow over rate.