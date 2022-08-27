'We have options'- Erik ten Hag declares captaincy doesn't guarantee Harry Maguire right to start

Manchester United's controversial defender Harry Maguire was recently dealt a heavy blow after gaffer Erik ten Hag declared that his role as skipper did not guarantee his return to the starting lineup.

Ten Hag further admitted that having the likes of Raphael Varane on the squad only made the decision to sideline Maguire that much easier. The Dutchman recently offered fans an example of the same.

Maguire was recently dropped in favour of the Frenchman during United's triumphant outing against Jurgen Klopp and his band of speedsters at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent knocks on Serie A giants Napoli's door as the Portuguese star eyes Man United exit

Varane put up an inspiring performance alongside Lisandro Martinez, helping the Red Devils record a 2-1 win against the Scousers. With his performance, Varane managed to leave a lasting impression on the fans and management alike.

When asked whether shackling their captain to the bench was an awkward affair or not, here's what Ten Hag had to say, "Yeah, but I think that doesn’t mean when you are captain you are established to always play."

Ten Hag further went on to highlight the depth in their defence to justify his decision to sideline the towering Englishman.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally 'axed' by Man United manager Erik Ten Hag infront of entire squad: Report

"Especially when you also have Varane in your squad. We have options. Varane: his stature is immense and in pre-season we took a decision to build him physically so he had a bit of a slow start.

"He was fit in the first games but in the first period of pre-season he wasn’t always, so we are happy we built him in that way,” asserted Ten Hag.

Ten Hag subsequently went on to praise Varane for truly pulling through for the club when it was needed the most against the Anfield-based outfit.