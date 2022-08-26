Cristiano Ronaldo brutally 'axed' by Man United manager Erik Ten Hag infront of entire squad: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the headlines every day. His stay at Manchester United remains an unpleasant one where the superstar striker is keen to leave, as per various reports, but his agent Jorge Mendes isn't being able to find a suitable club for him. Amid all this, the 37-year-old remains firm at the Old Trafford club where he is not getting a lot of game time in the ongoing Premier League (EPL) season.

In Man United's home encounter versus Liverpool, on Monday (August 22) at Old Trafford, Ronaldo failed to be a part of the starting XI. He was subbed in the 86th minute where he failed to create any impact in his side's much-needed 2-1 win over Liverpool. As per a report in The Sun, United manager Erik Ten Hag has had enough of Ronaldo and his behaviour -- which is reportedly said to be causing a negative impact on the entire camp -- and has brutally axed both him and club captain Harry Maguire. Reportedly, in a 2-hour-long meeting, Ten Hag informed the two that they won't be part of the starting XI versus Liverpool citing form issues. On the other hand, even the rest of the players have been told to abide by Erik's plans or feel free to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Ronaldo had recently shared on Instagram that he will soon be giving a tell-all interview, revealing the exact picture of his situation at Man United. This has not been well received by Erik and it has reportedly left the Dutchman infuriated. On the other hand, some players have also raised issues about Ronaldo's behaviour and negative presence given his dicey situation at Man United.

After United got off the mark in the ongoing EPL season, Erik Ten Hag was questioned by the reporters on whether Ronaldo, Maguire & Co. will be able to adapt to his game plan. In this regard, he said, "He (Ronaldo) always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough. We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today. We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but can be Saturday (at Southampton), and it can be different."

"We need a squad, because we have many games to cover, and so, if we make a team out of the squad and we stick together as a squad then we can achieve a lot. I'm convinced about that," Erik added.

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo makes it to the starting XI in United's next face-off, an away clash versus Southampton on Saturday (August 27).