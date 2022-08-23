Will Ronaldo adapt to Erik Ten Hag's new approach at Man United? Dutchman gives his take after Liverpool win

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't having the best of time of late. While reports have been floating around that the superstar striker isn't very keen to continue at Manchester United, he currently has no other option but to stay put while his agent Jorge Mendes is continuously searching for a new club. Amid all this, the 37-year-old Portuguese star is having a tough time at the Erik Ten Hag-led Man United camp in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2022/23 season.

Ronaldo has so far not been named in the starting XI in any of the three games for Man United in EPL 2022/23. He has only made brief appearances in all three encounters -- versus Brighton, Brentford, and Liverpool respectively. While United finally got off the mark in the new season -- following disastrous defeats in their opening two clashes -- with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 23, Ronaldo once again appeared in the second half (in the 86th minute) and failed to create any impact. No one knows what the future holds for Ronaldo at Man United, however, many feel he isn't fitting in Erik Ten Hag's scheme of things.

When asked about the same, while speaking to the press after United's stunning 2-1 win over Liverpool, the Dutchman made an interesting reply. "I think he can. In his whole career, he, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems," Ten Hag said.

The Dutch tactician further asserted on big names such as Ronaldo, captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred starting on the bench versus Liverpool. In this regard, he said, "He always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough. We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today. We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but can be Saturday (at Southampton), and it can be different."

"We need a squad, because we have many games to cover, and so, if we make a team out of the squad and we stick together as a squad then we can achieve a lot. I'm convinced about that."

After their first-ever win over Liverpool since 2018, Man United will now lock horns with Southampton on Saturday (August 27), which will be an away clash.