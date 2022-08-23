Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jammie Carragher ahead of Liverpool clash, video goes viral - WATCH

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously blanked Liverpool great Jammie Carragher after gatecrashing Sky Sports' pre-match show ahead of the kick-off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday. Ronaldo was not named in United's starting XI by manager Erik Ten Hag but managed to steal the limelight after a clip of him brutally ignoring Carragher took social media by a storm.

Ronaldo was warming up ahead of Manchester United's much-awaited clash against Liverpool when the Portuguese icon came over to the touchline to meet Sky Sports' star-studded team. Carragher was present on the touchline alongside Gary Neville and Roy Keane with presenter David Jones asking them questions about the game.

Ronaldo first shook hands with former United captain Neville and had a few words with him before completely blanking Carragher, who has been quite vocal in his criticism of the Portuguese star over his recent actions. Ronaldo then went on to share an embrace with Keane and had a few words with him and walked off ignoring the Liverpool great.

Also Read: Sancho, Rashford score as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 to give Ten Hag lift off

Carragher tried to shake hands with Ronaldo and had a 360-degree turn trying to have a word with one of the greatest players of all time. However, Ronaldo was certainly not interested and left the other three members of the panel in splits after snubbing Carragher. A clip of the incident soon went viral on social media with United fans taking a shot at Carragher.

A Manchester United reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo, @GNev2 and Roy Keane



Sorry @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/wRSpzJKMHi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022 ×

Presenter Jones couldn't help but take a dig at Carragher after Ronaldo's snub as he joked - "A nice conversation with you Jamie I thought." An embarassed Caragher admitted he was 'totally blanked' by the Manchester United star.

Ronaldo was benched by Erik Ten Hag in what was a big test for the Unted manager against Liverpool after back-to-back defeats in the first two games. Ten Hag opted for a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga to start the game and the move paid off as United went on to beat Liverpool 2-1 to bag their first win of the season.

Also Read: 'Greatest honour was to...' - Casemiro shares heartfelt speech on leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United

Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a brilliant finish before Rashford extended United's lead in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0. Liverpool pulled one back through Mohammed Salah in the 81st minute but left it too late as United secured a comfortable win at the end.