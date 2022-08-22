'Greatest honour was to...' - Casemiro shares heartfelt speech on leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United

On August 19 2022, Real Madrid and Manchester United confirmed that they have reached an agreement for midfielder Casemiro's move to the Old Trafford club. With this, it is certainly the end of a magnificent run for Casemiro in Real Madrid camp, whose tenure ends with five UEFA Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and three La Liga titles with the premier club.

As a new and exciting journey awaits him in the Erik Ten Hag-led Manchester United camp, the 30-year-old Brazilian Casemiro bid an emotional farewell to his club. Speaking to the media prior to his move to the Red Devils camp, who is struggling in the ongoing 2022/23 EPL season, as quoted by Reuters, the Brazilian mentioned that the greatest honour for him was to work for Los Blancos every day.

"When I got here, my wife and I knew nobody. We were alone and we built our life story here in this city together. I arrived at the reserve team and I had to fight my way to the first team. I learned the values of this club, while working at their academy, to be the purest part of football. I have won a lot here but I've always felt that the greatest honour was to come here to work everyday," Casemiro stated as broke down during his farewell speech.

On joining the Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Man United, Casemiro pointed out, "I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different country, different culture. Over there I didn’t win nothing, so I have everything still in front of me. It was the hardest decision of my life but I’m excited to what’s ahead of me."

Casemiro also answered the burning question with regard to Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain's future at Man United remains a mystery. While the superstar striker is reportedly desperate to part ways with the Old Trafford club, he is currently stuck there as his agent continues to find a suitable club for him.

The Brazilian, thus, sent a message to Ronaldo over his wish to leave Man United and said, "I haven’t spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo yet, but I’m excited to play with him again. I’m so keen to get started, with the biggest club in England. If it was up to me, I’d play for them already tonight against Liverpool. But, I know I haven’t won anything there yet."

Man United play their third game of the ongoing EPL season against Liverpool on Monday night (local time).