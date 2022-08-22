Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match in India?

Manchester United have commenced the Erik Ten Hag-era on a disastrous note. The Red Devils went down to Brighton (2-1) before being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in their second match in the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League (EPL) season. Thus, the misery continues for the Old Trafford club which has been in the news for their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo's likely transfer.

Amid the Ronaldo transfer saga, Man United urgently need a win to revamp their campaign and keep the faith of their ardent fans alive. After two shocking defeats, they face a litmus test early in the season by locking horns with Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (August 22), i.e. the local time. Liverpool are also winless so far, drawing both their encounters. They also conceded the first goal in both their games and, hence, they will look to make the most of their clash against a depleted Man United line-up.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash:

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match take place?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time does the Manchester United vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match commences at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 23.

How to watch live coverage of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on TV?

Star Sports Network has the hosting rights for the Premier League. Therefore, matches will be televised on the Star Sports network.

How to watch live coverage of the Manchester United vs Liverpool face-off on live streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar VIP will live stream the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League clash.