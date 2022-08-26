Cristiano Ronaldo's agent knocks on Serie A giants Napoli's door as the Portuguese star eyes Man United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's woes at Old Trafford have been extremely apparent as he vigorously guns for a move out of Manchester United. His agent has reportedly made the latest move in an attempt to rescue the Portuguese star.

Jorge Mendes recently called upon Serie A's Napoli to offer them the opportunity to bring Ronaldo onboard as he continues his hunt for a Champions League-worthy football club.

Napoli were previously linked with Ronaldo this summer, but they failed to reach accords regarding a potential move to Italy as a bid for the player was never made, forcing him o consider alternative paths.

However, it seems like the two parties may have breathed new life into this particular move. Should Mendes successfully manage to draw Ronaldo away from the Mancunian giants, he would be required to present an alternative attacking solution for the club.

An offer that Mendes has proposed to the Diego Armando Maradona-based outfit is for Ronaldo to chart a course to Napoli and United acquire their Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who could effectlvely set United back by £86million.

This marks Mendes'second attempt at finding a destination for Ronaldo in Italy as he previously offered the five-time Ballon dÓr winner to the reigning Serie A champions, AC Milan, proposing winger Rafael Leo's move to United in exchange. However, popular journo Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the Milan-based outfit refused the offer.

Parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo might prove to be quite beneficial for the Red Devils as it may free up a significant amount of funds that the club can go on to reinvest in various other avenues. However, the exact amount that the club could generate is something that remains shrouded in mystery and intrigue.