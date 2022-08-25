'Will never...': Former Liverpool star lashes out at Cristiano Ronaldo for brutally ignoring Jamie Carragher

Cristiano Ronaldo made heads turn when he gatecrashed Sky Sports' pre-match show ahead of Manchester United's home encounter versus Liverpool in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2022/23 season on Monday (August 22), at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who was not named in the starting XI for the Red Devils, came over to the touchline to interact with Sky Sports' star-studded team. While the Portuguese captain shook hands with former United skipper Gary Neville, he completely blanked ex-Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher. It is to be noted that the former English player has been vocal in criticising Ronaldo over his recent actions at Man United. Thus, the superstar striker brutually ignored him and left after having a few words with Roy Keane. Carragher, on the other hand, was completely taken aback by Ronaldo's behaviour.

Thus, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has lashed out at the 37-year-old Ronaldo's actions. “Keane and Gary(Neville) they have been killing him on Sky Sports as well so I’m sure is not because of that. Someone that played football for that long and made so many appearances for Liverpool at least you say hi out of respect. Another thing why I will never like Cristiano Ronaldo and when football finish let’s see who he will have around being like this,” the former Liverpool wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Carragher has also reacted to Ronaldo's recent antics after the video of the incident went viral. "I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me," the Liverpool icon stated.

Talking about Erik Ten Hag-led Man United, the Old Trafford club managed to win their first-ever game in the ongoing EPL season, beating Liverpool 2-1. Earlier, they had lost their opening two matches -- versus Brighton and Brentford -- to get off to a disastrous start. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has made limited appearances in the three outings amid constant news of his eagerness to leave the club.