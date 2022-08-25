Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo was open to take pay cut to be part of Borussia Dortmund: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's search for a new club isn't coming to an end anytime soon. The Manchester United striker has reportedly been eager to exit the Old Trafford club and join somewhere else where he can get to play the UEFA Champions League. However, his search has not led to desirable results so far.

In the recent past, Ronaldo has been linked with several top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Athletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, etc. However, his agent Jorge Mendes has only received a 'No' for his client. As a per a report German news outlet BILD, it is believed that the 37-year-old Portugese captain was willing to undergo a pay-cut to be a part of Borussia Dortmund.

Reportedly, the German club felt there were few other issues related with the signing of a player of Ronaldo's stature at this stage of his career, hence, they opted against him. Eventually, the unanimous response from the club's management was a 'No'.

While media reports have suggested that Ronaldo's agent Mendes did hold talks with Dortmund bosses over the possible transfer of his superstar client, the club's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has denied all such claims. The Dortmund CEO reportedly said, as per The Mirror, "I love him as a player, it’s certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park but there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it."

So far, Ronaldo has not got a lot of a game time for Man United in the ongoing EPL 2022/23 season. He has even failed to make any sort of an impact for the Red Devils in his limited appearances in the three encounters so far, where the club has won only one win.