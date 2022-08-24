'What do you want me to do'- Cristiano Ronaldo's conversation with Roy Keane before United-Liverpool revealed

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's recent cameo on Sky Sports' pitch-side interaction featuring the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher sent fans into a frenzy after they caught wind of their conversation ahead of United's match against Liverpool.

In what was a rather brief exchange of words at the commentary huddle on the outfield, Ronaldo and Keane discussed how he was left out of the starting lineup for the match. In a most curious moment, Keane said, "Benched?" when approached by Ronaldo, who responded by saying, "What do you want me to do?".

Keane beamed, "Get in the team." To which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner retorted by saying, "I know." He subsequently walked away from the huddle to resume his warm-up with the rest of his team.

It is interesting to note that shortly before his exchange with Keane, Ronaldo also blanked Jamie Carragher as the former Liverpool star tried to interact with the Portuguese icon. Ronaldo refused to shake hands with Carragher, preferring to greet and hug Neville before going around him to interact with Keane. The snub could possibly be attributed to the fact that Carragher has been vocally critical of Ronaldo in recent times.

The 44-year-old, however, managed to see the funny side of their interaction, or lack thereof, as he admitted that he was completely blanked by the Manchester United star before breaking into uproarious laughter with the rest of his crew.

Shortly after their pre-game interaction, the Erik ten Haag-led Manchester United went on to record a crucial 2-1 win against Jurgen Klopp's band of speedsters, bouncing back from two opening losses on the trot. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's goals in each half were more than enough to seal Liverpool's fate at Old Trafford despite Mohamed Salah's late header.