'How many stories do you have?': Man City's Benjamin Mendy asked police after being arrested for rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is said to have asked a police officer “How many stories like this do you have?” when he was arrested for rape. Mendy is currently accused of a total of eight counts of rape along with allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault by different women.

The Manchester City defender's career has gone downhill ever since he was arrested by the police from his Chesire mansion in November 2020 after being accused of raping a woman thrice in his 'locked' bedroom during a party. The incident happened in October 2022, however, the woman reported it to police a few weeks later in November the same year.

Mendy is currently facing a trial on a total of eight counts of rape and has denied all the charges. During a court hearing, police officer Luke Browczuk, who went to arrest the 28-year-old Manchester City star after allegations of rape were levelled against him, revealed he cautioned the French footballer before Mendy asked how many stories he had.

“I understand what you are doing, your job and stuff. How many stories like this do you have?" - Mendy told the officer. The officer's statement was read out in the Chester Crown Court by prosecutor Timothy Cray.

Also Read: 'Don't leave you sh** bas***d': Real Madrid star Valverde's girlfriend to Casemiro ahead of Man Utd move

The woman, who alleged Mendy raped her thrice in his locked bedroom, presented evidence to the judges in the court last week. The woman claimed she was forced to have sex with the Man City footballer despite repeatedly telling him she didn't want to.

“Well the door’s locked anyway," Mendy allegedly told her while asking her to strip down. The woman further claimed that Mendy boasted about having sex with '10,000' women and called it a 'privilege'.

Also Read: Pakistan Army to assist Qatar wth security during FIFA World Cup 2022

Mendy had signed for Manchester City from French club Monaco in a deal worth around 50 million pounds in 2017 to become the world's most expensive defender at the time. He currently stands suspended by City and is unlikely to play ever again for the reigning English champions.