'Don't leave you sh** bas***d': Real Madrid star Valverde's girlfriend to Casemiro ahead of Man Utd move

Manchester United signed Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier this week to bolster their squad under new manager Erik Ten Hag. One of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Casemiro's arrival has created significant buzz among United fans after their disastrous start to the season.

Casemiro was presented as a United player on Monday (August 22) ahead of the club's clash against Liverpool. The Brazilian brought some luck with him as Ten Hag's men went on to beat Liverpool 2-1 to bag their first three points of the season after losing their first two matches in a row.

While the Brazilian's arrival in Manchester has brought optimism to the United faithful, his departure has upset millions of Real Madrid fans around the globe. Casemiro spent almost a decade at Real Madrid making a total of 336 appearances across competitions and played an instrumental role in helping the club win as many as five Champions League titles.

According to Marca, Real Madrid star Federico Valverde's girlfriend Mina Bonino was left disappointed after hearing the news of Casemiro's transfer to United and pleaded with the Brazilian to not leave the Spanish club. Bonino sent an expletive text in Spanish to Casemiro on Whatsapp which read - "Don't leave, you sh** bas***d". She shared the screenshot of her text to Casemiro on Twitter.

Manchester United have signed Casemiro on a four-year deal worth around 70 million pounds, as per Sky Sports. United will also pay a huge salary to the Brazilian midfielder reportedly making him one of the highest earners at the club. United desperately needed midfield reinforcements this summer and had been in the market for a defensive midfielder for quite some time.

In Casemiro, they have managed to land a proven performer and someone with the pedigree to win big titled. Casemiro is expected to provide a huge lift to United this season as the club have managed only one win in three games so far this season.

I want to win the Premier League with Manchester United: Casemiro

Casmeiro won everything there was to be at Real Madrid and said he is looking forward to a new challenge at Manchester United. Bidding an emotional farewell to his former club, the Brazilian admitted he felt like an 18-year-old kid on joining United and said he wants to win the league with the Red Devils.

It’s a club with great history, I will have to work hard to make a name for myself because there, I have won nothing yet. At Manchester United, first of all, what I want is to transmit the way I feel about the club, my respect," said Casemiro during his Real Madrid farewell.

“Everything I did here [at Real] I want to do there, too. I want to show my fighting spirit, capacity to work hard and professional attitude. I want to win the league. I am going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel I’m really fit, mentally I feel great, and I want to continue to enjoy. It’s a great moment to take this decision," he added.