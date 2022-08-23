Pakistan Army to assist Qatar wth security during FIFA World Cup 2022

The Pakistan Army is set to assist Qatar with security during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. The Gulf nation will be hosting the football extravaganza for the first time ever and is expecting a huge influx of fans from around the globe.

The Qatari government had asked for Pakistani troops for assistance with security during the tournament and the Pakistan cabinet approved a draft agreement for the same on Monday. As per Reuters, Pakistan's information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the draft agreement allowing Pakistan to provide troops to Qatar for the World Cup has been given a green signal.

Pakistan's military had floated the idea of getting an agreement signed between the two countries after the Qatari government sought assistance from the nation in managing the security at the FIFA World Cup. As per the cabinet summary accessed by Reuters, the agreement defines the obligations of the two parties, the number of Pakistani Army personnel needed and the specific specialisations.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the first edition of the quadrennial to be hosted by a Gulf country. The World Cup will get underway on November 20 with the final scheduled to be played on December 18. The tournament will feature 32 teams who have been divided into a total of 8 groups of 4 each.

World Cup hosts Qatar are in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. The top two teams from each of the eight groups will progress to the Last 16 and 8 teams from there will make it to the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will feature in the two semi-fina encounters before the summit clash on December 18.

France are the defending champions having won the World Cup in 2018 and will enter the tournament once again as favourites. The likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and England are among the major contenders to win the coveted trophy this year.