Golden Boot winners from last 5 editions of FIFA World Cup

The next edition of FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Qatar from November 21. This year's World Cup can prove to be the last for several legendary players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Thomas Mueller and Luka Modric among others. Despite having dominated world football over the past decade, both Ronaldo and Messi have failed to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup and will be hoping to sign off by winning the elusive prize this season. Here we take a look at the Golden Boot winners from the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup.