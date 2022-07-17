Golden Boot winners from last 5 editions of FIFA World Cup

Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:39 PM(IST)

The next edition of FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Qatar from November 21. This year's World Cup can prove to be the last for several legendary players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Thomas Mueller and Luka Modric among others. Despite having dominated world football over the past decade, both Ronaldo and Messi have failed to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup and will be hoping to sign off by winning the elusive prize this season. Here we take a look at the Golden Boot winners from the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup.

View in App

FIFA World Cup 2002 - Ronaldo

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo won the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2002 after enjoying a magnificent run in the tournament. Ronado bagged 8 goals in the tournament and played an instrumental role in helping Brazil win the prestigious trophy. It was Brazil's fifth World Cup triumph after beating Germany in the final and they have since failed to win the trophy again.

(Photograph:AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2006 - Miroslav Klose

Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose was the top-scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2006. Klose scored 5 goals for Germany in the tournament but failed to inspire them to the title. He is Germany's all-time highest top-scorer in international football and also holds the record for scoring most goals in FIFA World Cups.

(Photograph:AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2010 - Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller was a force to reckon with for Germany in the 2010 FIFA World Cup where he bagged 5 goals for his national team. The likes of David Villa, Diego Forlan and Wesley Sneijder all scored five goals each but Muller was awarded the Golden Boot for producing the maximum assists (3) among the 4 players.

(Photograph:AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2014 - James Rodriguez

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez announced himself to the world at FIFA World Cup 2014 with some sensational performances for his national team. Rodriguez bagged the Golden Boot for finishing as the top-scorer of the tournament with six goals to his name. 

(Photograph:AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Harry Kane

England star Harry Kane bagged the Golden Boot in the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Despite facing intense competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku among others, Kane bagged the top prize for the first time in his career. Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann scored 4 goals each to help France win the World Cup.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App