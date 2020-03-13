'We don’t buy it', US soccer star Megan Rapinoe on USSF chief Carlos Cordeiro's apology

Carlos Cordeiro issued an apology to the US women's national team which was not received well by soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe.

Cordeiro issued an apology on Wednesday after court filing disparaged female athletes and calling the women's team an 'inferior squad' to the men's team. For the record, US women's team are currently the World Cup champions whereas the men's team has not made into the quarterfinals yet.

After starring in a 3-1 victory over Japan in the SheBelievesCup, in the post-match interview, Rapinoe said that she was not pleased by United States Soccer Federation's (USSF) chief's apology and the federation's conduct towards the women's team.

“We don’t buy it….That wasn’t for us. That was for fans, media, sponsors…” Rapinoe said. “Every negotiation we’ve had, those undertones are in there that we’re lesser. Every mediation session that we had, any time we meet with them and the reason we filed this lawsuit. So for him to put that out saying sorry, presuming it’s for us, we don’t buy it. That wasn’t for us at all, that was for everybody else.”

US women's team warmed up for the fixture wearing their uniforms inside out hiding the badge of the federation.

USSF chief's apology came after details of his court filing were released.

US women's soccer team have been fighting with the US Soccer Federation since 2016, they want to get paid as much as the men's team does. The women's team are asking for $67 million as their backpay.

The American men's national team had backed the voice of Women's team for 'equal pay'.

Rapinoe has played a significant role in this dispute and is leading the demands for equality. She told the reporters ahead of the USA's SheBelieves Cup opener that she was grateful to the men's team for their support.