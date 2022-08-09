'We are so proud of you': Virat Kohli lauds Indian contingent after stellar show at CWG 2022

Indian contingent ended their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with an impressive 61 medals as the athletes from the country dominated across several sporting disciplines at the showpiece event. India won 22 gold medals, 12 silver and 23 bronze medals at the Games with weightlifters and wrestlers clinching the most number of medals at the Games.

While the Indian wrestling contingent won the highest number of medals with 12 athletes finishing on the podium, weightlifters won a total of 10 medals at the Games. India picked up six gold medals in wrestling and 3 gold medals in weightlifting in what was a stellar campaign overall for the country.

The Indian contingent has been praised by many for their fantastic show at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Kohli took to Twitter to laud the Indian contingent for bringing laurels to the country.

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote in a tweet.

Mirabai Chanu continued her dominant run at the Games as he bagged India's first gold medal at the showpiece event in the women's 49kg weightlifting before the likes of Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli also bagged gold medals in weightlifting in their respective categories.

In wrestling, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat among others were the stand-out performers and returned with a gold medal each in their respective categories. PV Sindhu won her maiden women's singles gold in badminton while world champions Nikhat Zareen won gold in women's 50kg.

India also won two medals in lawn bowls for the first time at the Commonwealth Games while also clinching a medal for the first time in race walking.