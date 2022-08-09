In pics - Commonwealth Games 2022 concludes with glittery closing ceremony in Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 concluded on Tuesday with a glittery ceremony in Birmingham. There were a number of musical and dance performances at the closing ceremony following which the Commonwealth Games Federation flag was lowered to mark the end of the Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Birmingham band Dexys Midnight Runners along with the likes of UB40 and Ocean Colour Scene among others performed at the CWG 2022 closing ceremony. Here are some glimpses of the CWG 2022 closing ceremony.