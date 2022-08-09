In pics - Commonwealth Games 2022 concludes with glittery closing ceremony in Birmingham

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:36 PM(IST)

The Commonwealth Games 2022 concluded on Tuesday with a glittery ceremony in Birmingham. There were a number of musical and dance performances at the closing ceremony following which the Commonwealth Games Federation flag was lowered to mark the end of the Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Birmingham band Dexys Midnight Runners along with the likes of UB40 and Ocean Colour Scene among others performed at the CWG 2022 closing ceremony. Here are some glimpses of the CWG 2022 closing ceremony.

Alexander Stadium in Birmingham hosted the CWG 2022 closing ceremony

Fireworks eruptng over the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham which hosted the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The closing ceremony was a glittery affair with several musical performances from artists around the globe.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dancers perform during CWG 2022 closing ceremony

Dancers perform to signify the official handover of the Commonwealth Games from Birmingham to Victoria during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Victoria, Australia.

(Photograph:AFP)

English singer Ozzy Osbourne performs at CWG 2022 closing ceremony

English singer Ozzy Osbourne performed during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

(Photograph:AFP)

Stunning fireworks during CWG 2022 closing ceremony

Some stunning fireworks on display at the Alexander Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Players arrive at the CWG 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham

The athletes were seen arriving with the flags of their respective countries during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

(Photograph:AFP)

British singer Mahalia performs during the CWG 2022 closing ceremony

British-Jamaican singer Mahalia stole the show with her brilliant performance during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

(Photograph:AFP)

British band Dexys performed during the CWG 2022 closing ceremony

British band Dexys also performed during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

(Photograph:AFP)

Louise Martin hand over Commonwealth flag to Australia's Barrie Lester

Louise Martin, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) handed over the Commonwealth flag to Australian athlete Barrie Lester during the flag handover ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham.

(Photograph:AFP)

