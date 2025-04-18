Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes maintaining the squad that is romping towards the Premier League title is more important than major new signings.

The Reds' plans for next season have been boosted by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new deals to remain at Anfield over the past week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his deal expires at the end of the season.

Van Dijk said ahead of agreeing his new contract that he expects a "big summer" in the transfer market from the Reds.

Slot's only signing in his first year in charge was Federico Chiesa, who has played a peripheral role.

But with Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, the Dutchman is content with the squad he has at his disposal.

"Let's see what the rest of the summer will bring, but it would be strange for me to say now I am not happy with the team because I've said this for a year, we are happy with the team we are having," Slot said on Friday.

"Maybe if we can keep that team, it will already be a big summer.

"I think the core of the team you want to keep as long as you can together, as long as they are performing in the best possible way, but it is also, in general, good to have some new energy in and around the place with one or two players.

"But it isn't really a necessity when you look at the quality we have and the quality of the season we have had."

Liverpool could seal the title as soon as Sunday if they win at Leicester and Arsenal lose away to Ipswich.

Alexander-Arnold is back in contention to feature after returning to training following an ankle injury.

Slot hailed the right-back's "incredible" quality and refused to give up hope of retaining the England international.

"The moment he is on the pitch, he shows me what a great player he is, and he has shown how hard he is trying to achieve our goals this season," added Slot.

"The fans and everyone who watched football for the last five, six, seven years know he is an incredible full-back and has been an incredible full-back for this football club.

"Let's see what the future brings."

