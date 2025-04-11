Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has penned a new two-year deal with the club as he continues his association with the Merseyside club as announced on Friday (April 11). Salah, whose current deal was supposed to expire would have been a free agent in July, but he will now continue to don the red kit of Liverpool for at least the next two years. Salah’s new deal will see him stay at the club until 2027, meaning he will complete 10 years at the club.

"Of course I'm very excited - we have a great team now," said Salah.

"Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"I have played eight years here, hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here."

Having moved from AS Roma in 2017, Salah became a quick hit at the club as he helped the Reds win their first league title in 30 years in 2020. He also played a huge role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019, scoring in the final against Tottenham in Madrid.

He would then help Liverpool win the 2022 FA Cup and the League Cup adding trophies to his cabinet. On personal terms he won the Premier League Golden Boot on multiple occasions while also pocketing the PFA Premier League Player of the Season Award in the 2017-18 season, breaking the record for most goals scored in a season.

At the time of writing, Salah has 243 goals and 109 assists in 393 appearances for the Reds and is on the verge of winning his second Premier League title. Arne Slot’s side is 11 points clear at the top and need a maximum of 11 points to win the Premier League title.