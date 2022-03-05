WATCH: Virat Kohli gets a guard of honour from Team India as he walks out to field in his 100th Test

Indian players gave a guard of honour to Virat Kohli as he walked out to field in his 100th Test on Saturday. The ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali is Kohli's 100th appearance for India in the whites.

The former captain had received a standing ovation from the fans at the stadium when he had walked out to bat during India's first innings of the Test match on Day 1. Kohli was given a guard of honour as he walked to field for the team ahead of the start of Sri Lanka's first innings on Day 2 of the Test match on Saturday.

The Indian players formed a parallel line near the boundary rope as they lauded Kohli on the milestone of 100 Tests for the country. Kohli raised his hands to acknowledge the appreciation from his teammates and was later seen thanking captain Rohit Sharma for the gesture.

BCCI shared a video of Kohli receiving a guard of honour from his teammates in Mohali in his landmark 100th Test.

Kohli looked in fine form with the bat during India's first innings on Day 1 as he played some great shots for his 45 off 76 balls before being cleaned up by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. Kohli will be hoping to notch up a big score when he walks out to bat in India's second innings of the ongoing first Test.

The former Indian captain, who is regarded as one of the best batters of all time, has been a superstar in Test cricket. Kohli is often credited for reviving India's fortunes in the longest format and making the team a force to reckon with both at home and overseas.

He is also India's most successful Test captain of all time with 40 wins in 68 matches. Kohli had stepped down as the Test captain of the side in January this year before Rohit took charge of the team.