WATCH: Virat Kohli crashes Axar-Hardik's interview; compliments Patel in Gujarati

Team India off-spinner Axar Patel was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' after producing the best bowling figures in a day-night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera. The off-spinner took 11 wickets for 70 runs to hand England a 10-wicket defeat on Thursday.

After the match, the two local boys, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, came together for a light-hearted interview.

While both of them were discussing the feeling of playing in front of the home crowd, Indian skipper Virat Kohli crashed the interview and praised Axar Patel in Gujurati. To which Hardik said: "He is trying to learn a bit of Gujarati these days."

India on Thursday took a 2-1 lead in the four-test series after defeating England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England looked clueless against Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the spin duo picked up a combined 18 wickets in both innings to bundle England out for 112 and 82 respectively.

While Ashwin went on to achieve the monumental feat of 400 Test wickets – becoming only the third Indian to touch the landmark – local boy Axar Patel, playing just his second Test, registered his maiden 10-wicket-haul in Test cricket.