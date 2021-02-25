Team India beat England in pink ball Test at world's largest cricket stadium

India on Thursday took a 2-1 lead in the four-test series after defeating England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Axar-Ashwin puzzle England (Photo: BCCI)

England looked clueless against Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the spin duo picked up a combined 18 wickets in both innings to bundle England out for 112 and 82 respectively.

The two teams went with contrasting decisions in terms of team selection. England picked up three pacers in their playing XI whereas India went with three spinners – suggesting both the captains read the pitch differently.

(Photograph:Twitter)