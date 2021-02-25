Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second-fastest to 400 Test wickets, only fourth Indian to achieve milestone

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday entered the elusive 400-Test-wicket club after dismissing England’s Jofra Archer in the second innings of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin, with his 400th scalp, became the fourth Indian bowler and third Indian spinner to pick up 400 wickets in Test cricket while also becoming the 16th bowler overall to achieve the monumental feat.

Ashwin also became the second-quickest bowler to have scalped 400 Test wickets after Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

While Ashwin achieved the feat in his 77th Test match, Muralitharan completed the landmark in 72 Tests. He also became only the sixth spinner overall, after Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Rangana Herath and Harbhajan Singh to scalp 400 Test wickets.

On Wednesday, Ashwin went past Zaheer Khan's tally of 597 international wickets to climb to the fourth spot on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket. Ashwin had dismissed Ollie Pope in the 28th over to overtake Zaheer's tally at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, India continue to dominate the proceedings in the ongoing pink-ball Test. Spinners Axar Patel and Ashwin troubled the English batters as they did in the second Test in Chennai.