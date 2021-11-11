Watch: Shaheen Afridi enacts dismissals of India's top 3 Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rahul on public demand

During Pakistan's last league stage encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, versus Scotland, Shaheen Afridi made heads turn when he was fielding in the boundary line. Shaheen has been one of the star performers for Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the T20 WC and, hence, the crowd kept him involved when he was stationed at the deep.

With Shaheen placed near the boundary rope, the crowd wanted the pacer to recreate the dismissals of India's famed trio -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- by enacting all three wickets for them. To this, the young speedster agreed and performed all three dismissals, sending fans into a frenzy. Here's the video where Shaheen enacted the departures of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul from the India-Pakistan T20 WC game, played on October 24 -

For the unversed, Shaheen was the top-performer for Pakistan when they defeated India by ten wickets in both sides' Super 12 round opening fixture, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The left-arm pacer bamboozled India's top-order by sending Rohit and Rahul back to the pavillion in a flash and later dismissed Kohli (57) to restrict India to 151-7. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with ten wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Talking about Babar & Co.'s run in the T20 WC so far, they defeated Scotland with ease in their final group stage encounter and have entered the semi-finals being the only unbeaten side in the competition. They will face Australia in the second semi-final, on Thursday evening (November 11), in order to book a place in the summit clash, versus New Zealand.