Watch: ROFL! MI skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously pulls off a prank on wife Ritika Sajdeh

Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma means business on the field while leading the five-time champions in the IPL or representing Team India. However, he remains at his cheerful best off the 22-yard cricket strip. Despite the defending champions MI struggling to proceed to the IPL 2021 playoffs and being on the verge of elimination, Rohit continues to entertain his fans on social media platforms.

Recently, the MI skipper Rohit pulled off a hilarious prank on his beloved wife Ritika Sajdeh. In a video shared by the 34-year-old Mumbai Indians opener, he can be seen scaring his wife with chocolate hidden in his hand. He pretended to be hiding something else in his hand to scare Ritika, who finally surrendered and gave a fist-up only to find out it was chocolate inside. Here's the video of the hilarious prank pulled off by Hitman:

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 playoffs qualification scenario explained: Can Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings still qualify?

ALSO READ | 'We have won the series' - Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement on incomplete India-England Test series

Speaking of MI's performance so far in the IPL 2021 edition, the five-time champions have managed to win only a solitary game in the second and final leg of the season, in the UAE. After 12 games, MI find themselves at the seventh spot and are on the verge of facing an early elimination. For them to qualify, they need to win their remaining two games and better their net-run rate. In addition, they need to hope that Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are the closest to attain the remaining fourth playoffs spot.