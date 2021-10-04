'We have won the series' - Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement on incomplete India-England Test series

Virat Kohli-led India had a memorable Test series versus England in the United Kingdom, after the WTC final. With Kohli & Co. gaining an unassailable 2-1 lead following their win in the fourth and penultimate Test, the fifth Test was set to give the visitors a chance to win their first-ever Test series on English soil after 2007. However, Covid-19 crisis in the Indian camp led to the series coming to an abrupt ending as the tour got over with the fifth Test being abandoned.

Rohit Sharma, one of India's stars during their 2-1 series lead versus England, has now opened up on the India-England series and made a big statement. Hitman believes India have won the series courtesy their unassailable lead.

"It was a good one (England tou) based on where I was standing in Test cricket before that. But I wouldn't say this was my best. I know my best is yet to come in Test cricket, it was a great tour personally for me. And also for the team. I don't know what has happened in the last Test match, whether we won the series or we are going to play that one-off Test match later. I think in my eyes, we have won the series 2-1. That's how I would like to look at it," Rohit told the press during the launch of Adidas India's ‘IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING’ campaign.

For Rohit, the India-England Tests was another chance to cement his spot as a Test player. The 34-year-old didn't disappoint as he returned as India's leading run-scorer (368 runs) with two half-centuries and also registered his maiden overseas ton.

In this regard, he told, "For me, it was a great challenge and I thought I overcame that challenge well. I did a lot of preparation for that. The 15-20 days after the WTC final, I think I utilised that very well. I understood those small little adjustments and technical changes that one needs to do when playing in England, I managed to do that. I would like to take that confidence and take it forward in my future Test series as well," Rohit added.

Rohit has emphatically turned his Test career ever since he was given the responsibility to open the innings in the purest format. He will like to continue in a similar stead in the next series, when India will host New Zealand after the T20 World Cup.