WATCH: Rizwan comes to Labuschagne's aid after Aussie batter suffers a blow while batting in 1st Test

Australia commenced their tour of Pakistan, after a long gap of 24 years, with the first Test at Rawalpindi, which got underway on March 04. After Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first to declare at 476-4, Australia had to ensure they batted well on the moving day, i.e. Day 3, of the first Test on Sunday (March 06).

Marnus Labuschagne led the charge for the Pat Cummins-led visitors, after a 156-run opening stand between half-centuries David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to take the team total forward on Day 3 with No. 4 batter Steve Smith. During his 158-ball 90-run knock, the No. 1 Test batter Labuschagne coped up with a blow while trying to sweep a delivery from spinner Nauman Ali but the vicious delivery ended up hitting him on his right arm. Thus, keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan saw Labuschagne getting hit and came to his aid at one go.

PCB's official Twitter handle also shared the clip of Rizwan's gesture and wrote, "Rizwan is more than happy to help." Here's the video of Rizwan's appreciable gesture for the No. 1 Test batter Labuschagne:

Eventually, Labuschagne departed for 90, missing out on a well-deserved ton in what was his maiden outing on Pakistani soil. Talking about the first Test, Australia ended the fourth and penultimate day's play at 449-7, trailing the home side by 26 runs. Much of the day's play was lost due to damp outfield conditions. At present, the match seems to be heading into a dull draw unless a dramatic turnaround is on the cards. The weather for the fifth and final day is clear, hence, fans will hope to see a riveting end to the historic Test between both sides.