WATCH: Rizwan comes to Labuschagne's aid after Aussie batter suffers a blow while batting in 1st Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 07, 2022, 06:04 PM(IST)

WATCH: Rizwan helps Labuschagne as he gets hit while batting in 1st Test Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

During Marnus Labuschagne's 158-ball 90-run knock, he was hit while trying to sweep a delivery from spinner Nauman Ali. Thus, keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan came to his aid at one go. Here's the video:

Australia commenced their tour of Pakistan, after a long gap of 24 years, with the first Test at Rawalpindi, which got underway on March 04. After Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first to declare at 476-4, Australia had to ensure they batted well on the moving day, i.e. Day 3, of the first Test on Sunday (March 06).

Marnus Labuschagne led the charge for the Pat Cummins-led visitors, after a 156-run opening stand between half-centuries David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to take the team total forward on Day 3 with No. 4 batter Steve Smith. During his 158-ball 90-run knock, the No. 1 Test batter Labuschagne coped up with a blow while trying to sweep a delivery from spinner Nauman Ali but the vicious delivery ended up hitting him on his right arm. Thus, keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan saw Labuschagne getting hit and came to his aid at one go.

PCB's official Twitter handle also shared the clip of Rizwan's gesture and wrote, "Rizwan is more than happy to help." Here's the video of Rizwan's appreciable gesture for the No. 1 Test batter Labuschagne:

ALSO READ | 'Honestly, have no idea': Rohit Sharma on why R Ashwin hasn't featured regularly in overseas Tests

×

ALSO READ | David Warner gives Naseem Shah a pat on shoulder as Pakistan pacer tries to sledge him - WATCH

Eventually, Labuschagne departed for 90, missing out on a well-deserved ton in what was his maiden outing on Pakistani soil. Talking about the first Test, Australia ended the fourth and penultimate day's play at 449-7, trailing the home side by 26 runs. Much of the day's play was lost due to damp outfield conditions. At present, the match seems to be heading into a dull draw unless a dramatic turnaround is on the cards. The weather for the fifth and final day is clear, hence, fans will hope to see a riveting end to the historic Test between both sides.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 07, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
476/4 dec
(162.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
449/7
(137.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 06, 2022 | Match 2
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
OMN
(42.1 ov) 116
VS
NAM
226 (49.5 ov)
Namibia beat Oman by 110 runs
Full Scorecard →
Mar 04, 2022 | 1st Test
Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022
IND
(129.2 ov) 574/8 dec
VS
SL
174 fol (65.0 ov)
178 (60.0 ov)
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App