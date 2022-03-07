David Warner gives Naseem Shah a pat on shoulder as Pakistan pacer tries to sledge him - WATCH

Australian opener David Warner looked in fine form during the visitors' first innings of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. After Pakistan posted a huge total of 476/4 (declared) in their first innings, Australian openers Warner and Usman Khawaja got their team off to a solid start with a 156-run stand for the first wicket.

Warner enjoyed his duel against Pakistani pacers during his 68-run knock and was seen having some on-field banter with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah among others. Shah was seen trying to sledge Warne during his knock but the Australian batter laughed off his attempts and gave him a pat on his shoulder.

Shah beat Warner with some short balls and tried to have a go at the Aussie left-hander during the visitors' first innings. However, his aggressive attempts failed to trigger Warner. Shah hit Warner on his arm with one of his deliveries and walked down towards him in order to unsettle the veteran batter.

Also Read: Fan's 'I will not get married till Virat Kohli scores his 71st' poster goes viral during 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Warner was unfazed and smiled back at the 19-year-old before patting his shoulder as he laughed off the Pakistan pacer's attempt to have a verbal duel with him.

Watch video:

Warner also enjoyed some fun banter with Afridi and the duo was seen appreciating each other's skills while playing against each other during the first Test in Rawalpindi. Warner scored 68 off 114 balls before getting dismissed by Sajid Khan, who earned Pakistan their first breakthrough during Australia's first innings.

Also Read: Indian players play with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's daughter, win hearts - WATCH

After a 156-run stand with Warner for the first wicket, Khawaja continued his brilliant run and missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just 3 runs as he scored 97 off 159 balls. Khawaja added 47 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, who went on to notch up 90 off 158 balls.

Steve Smith also completed his half-century on Day 4 as Australia crossed the 350-run mark in reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 476 runs. The match is heading towards a draw after some splendid batting performances from both sides.