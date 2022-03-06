Fan's 'I will not get married till Virat Kohli scores his 71st' poster goes viral during 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Sunday (March 06). It was a comprehensive all-round performance from the hosts as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin starred with both the bat and the ball.

While Jadeja slammed an unbeaten 175 and picked up a total of nine wickets in the game, Ashwin scored 61 runs and scalped a total of six wickets to help India take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, India rode on tremendous knocks from Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Ashwin among others to post a huge total of 574/8 on the board.

Sri Lanka were then bundled out for a paltry 174 in their first innings before they were asked to follow on. Sri Lanka then got skittled out for 178 runs in their second innings to lose the game by an innings. While it was a comprehensive win for India with memorable outings for Jadeja and Ashwin, it was also a special game for Virat Kohli.

Kohli became the 12th Indian player to complete the milestone of 100th Test matches for the country and was given a guard of honour by his teammate on Day 2. On Day 1, when Kohli walked out to bat, he also received a standing ovation from fans at the stadium.

A fan of the former Indian captain also turned up with a unique poster for him during the game. "I will bot get married until Virat scores his 71st" - read the message on the poster held by the fan which soon went viral on social media. The message was referring to Kohli's 71st international century which has been pending for over two years now.

Kohli, who has scored 70 international centuries in his career so far, had scored his last hundred in November 2019. The former Indian captain has since not been able to bring an end to his century drought in international cricket. The die-hard fan of Kohli claimed he will not tie the knot till the former skipper gets a hundred for India.

See the promise of Virat Kohli's Fans from himself. They want Virat Kohli to score his 71st Century very soon. This is Today's pic from Mohali Stadium.

Talking about Kohli's performance in his 100th Test, the batting maestro came out to bat at number four for India in their first innings and looked in fine touch. He scored 45 off 76 balls before getting bowled by Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya to once again miss out on notching up a big knock.

Kohli didn't get a chance to bat once again as India wrapped a dominating win without turning up for their second innings. The former Indian skipper will be hoping to play a big knock in the second Test of the series which will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12.