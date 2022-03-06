R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become India's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev. Ashwin achieved the remarkable feat after dismissing Charith Asalanka during Sri Lanka's second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between the two sides at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

One of India's most prolific wicket-taker in Test cricket over the years, Ashwin has been producing consistent performances with the red ball and has played an instrumental role in India's success in the longest format. He had headed into the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka, needing five wickets to go past Kapil Dev.

He managed to achieve the feat in Sri Lanka's second innings after India enforced the follow-on on the visitors. Ashwin picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul as the spin duo ran through Sri Lanka's batting line-up in their first innings to bundle them out for 174 after India posted a huge total of 574/8 (declared) in their first innings.

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka were once again off to a stuttering start in their second innings as Ashwin struck twice in quick succession to send back opener Lahiru Thirimanne on a duck and Pathum Nissanka on 6 off 19 balls. With the twin strike, he equalled Dev's tally of 434 wickets before surpassing him after dismissing Asalanka after Tea on Day 3.

Most Test wickets for India:

Anil Kumble - 619

R Ashwin - 435*

Kapil Dev - 434

Ashwin is now only behind the legendary Anil Kumble in the list of highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. Kumble remains Indian's highest wicket-taker in the longest format with 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. While Dev managed to bag 434 wickets in 131 Tests, Ashwin has managed to go past him in just 85 games so far in his career.

If the senior off-spinner can maintain his prolific run in the whites in the years to come, he can come close to Kumble's record of most wickets for India in Tests.