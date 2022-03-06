Journalist Boria Majumdar accuses Wriddhiman Saha of doctoring chats, says will serve defamation notice

Senior Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday (March 05) said he had revealed it all to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s probe committee after alleging that he was threatened by an Indian journalist last month. Last month, Saha had taken to social media to share screenshots of chats with an unnamed journalist and slammed him for misbehaving with him and threatening him for denying an interview.

BCCI formed a three-member committee comprising of BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia on February 25 to probe the allegations from Saha. The wicket-keeper batter met the three-member probe panel on Saturday and shared all details with them.

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after his meeting with the probe committee.

Later in the day, journalist Boria Majumdar identified himself as the one accused by Saha and accused the wicket-keeper batter of doctoring the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats between the duo. Sharing a nine-minute long video on his official Twitter handle, Majumdar also stated that he will be serving Saha with a defamation notice.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022 ×

Also Read: Test axe to shocking threat from a journalist - The Wriddhiman Saha saga

The infamous saga had begun after Saha was dropped from India's Test squad for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka on February 23. He later posted screenshots of his chats with Majumdar on Twitter slamming him for insulting and disrespecting him. "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha wrote in his tweet.

In the screenshots shared by the cricketer, the journalist can be seen telling him - "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this. This wasn't something you should have done."

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022 ×

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha reveals all to BCCI's probe committee about the journalist who threatened him

Saha had later claimed he would like to not expose the name of the journalist's name in the public domain for the sake of his family and his career. Saha met BCCI's probe committee on Saturday where he shared the necessary details of the case with the members of the panel following which Majumdar identified himself as the accused and presented his side of the story.