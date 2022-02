Saha makes explosive revelations about Dravid and Ganguly | Photo - BCCI |

After being dropped from India's Test squad, Saha went on to make some explosive revelations about his conversations with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India head coach Rahul Dravid. Saha said Dravid told him that the team management is looking beyond him in terms of the keeper's spot in Tests and that he suggested him to consider retirement. Saha further revealed he had received an assurance from board president Ganguly in November last year that his spot in the Test team was safe as long as he was at the helm of BCCI.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over Whatsapp. He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," Saha was quoted as saying by PTI.



