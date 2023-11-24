Serbia have booked their place in the semifinals of the Davis Cup 2023 as they got the better of Great Britain late Thursday (Nov 23) evening. Backed by the excellent form of Djokovic and company Serbia beat Britain 2-0 to book a place in the semifinal where they will face Italy. However, away from the shadows of the win, Djokovic made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was seen shouting at fans while on an interview after the match, leaving everyone surprised. Drama. 😮



🥁 The Team GB section was playing drums during Djokovic’s interview, after knocking Great Britain out of the Davis Cup:



Novak replied: "Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet." pic.twitter.com/SNNsCcxtSn — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 23, 2023 × Novak losses cool

With a place in the semis for grabs, Djokovic got the better of Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-0 triumph for the Serbs. However, fans chanted Djokovic’s name for all the wrong reasons which left the 24-time Grand Slam champion annoyed. This did not go well with him and during an interview during the post-match he came up with a reply - "Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet."

The Serbian has had his share of troubles on the court in the past that have seen him disqualified from the big tournaments. At the 2020 US Open, the 36-year-old was disqualified for hitting a line judge and saw his bid come to an end that year.

Novak in 2023

On the bigger picture, Djokovic is two steps away from clinching another piece of silverware in 2023 as prepares to add to his trophy haul. He played in the finals of all four Grand Slams with wins in the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open. Wimbledon remained the only court where he failed to win and missed out on an annual Grand Slam.