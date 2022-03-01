WATCH: Lionel Messi's flawless assists lead to Mbappe's twin strikes in PSG's win over Saint-Etienne

Paris Saint Germain were on a roll as they stormed past Saint-Etienne 3-1 in a dramatic fashion in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 27). Kylian Mbappe struck twice to take PSG to a memorable win and was ably assisted by superstar footballer Lionel Messi.

Messi produced moments of brilliance to revive PSG's fortunes after the club had conceded the opening goal of the game to Saint-Etienne. Trailing 1-0, the 34-year-old Messi changed the course of the game during the 42nd minute. The Argentinian converted a pass with his left foot into a magical assist before Mbappe ran two to three yards faster and made up for it by kicking it ferociously into the net.

In his second assist, Messi showcased his incredible skills once again and went past as many as four Saint-Etienne players to get the ball through to Mbappe. The French player didn't miss the chance to score a goal to the right of the keeper to put PSG on top, 2-1 ahead in the game, in the span of five minutes. Eventually, the result went in favour of PSG 3-1, courtesy a goal from Danilo Pereira (52nd minute). Here's the video of the Messi-Mbappe show:

With this win, PSG have now moved onto 62 points in 26 games. They will now gear up to face the third-placed Nice this weekend before locking horns with Real Madrid in the Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League.