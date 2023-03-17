WATCH: KL Rahul takes a STUNNER as Hardik Pandya gets rid of Steve Smith in India-Australia 1st ODI

After a gruelling four-match Test series, India and Australia have locked horns in the three-match ODI series opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Both the regular captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins are not in action as the latter remains in Australia after his mother's passing away whereas Hitman will join the squad for the remainder ODIs after missing the series opener due to personal reasons.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya is leading Team India. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and have bundled out the Steve Smith-led Aussies for a paltry 188 in 35.4 overs. Md Siraj and Md Shami ended with three scalps each whereas Ravindra Jadeja took 2 for 48. Captain Hardik removed the dangerman Smith with KL Rahul grabbing a sharp low catch. Here's the video of Rahul's timely dive as he removed Smith with a stunner behind the stumps:

Edged and taken!@hardikpandya7 strikes and how good was that grab behind the stumps from @klrahul 💪



Steve Smith departs.



Watch his dismissal here 👇👇#INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/yss3sj4N4z — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023 ×

Rohit-less India will look to take a 1-0 lead in the three ODIs after dismissing Australia for 188. At one stage, they were well-placed at 129 for 2 with Mitchell Marsh (81 off 65 balls) lying the perfect platform but regular breakthroughs dented their progress.