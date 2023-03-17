You safe Sachin: Adam Gilchrist reacts to INCORRECT claims labelling him as world's RICHEST cricketer
Former Aussie opener Adam Gilchrist reacted to incorrect claims labelling him as the world's richest cricketer.
Recently, World Index's Twitter handle revealed a list of the world's richest cricketers. Surprisingly, Australia's former opener and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist topped the list with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and the likes following suit.
The claims of Gilchrist being the richest cricketer made turns head and many portals published it as the development went viral in no time. However, it was soon revealed that his namesake -- who is a prominent businessman in Australia -- is the one of the richest people in his country and former batter Gilchrist was mistakenly named as the world's richest cricketer. Thus, Gilchrist has now reacted to the news and shared his reaction on Twitter.
Taking to Twitter, Gilchrist hilariously mentioned Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, "A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin."
A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023
The report by the CEOWorld Magazine got confused with Gilchrist's namesake, who is an entrepreneur who founded F45, a Texas-based franchisor and operator of fitness centers.
The list revealed the richest cricketers in the world to be as follows:
Adam Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)
Sachin Tendulkar: $170m
MS Dhoni: $115m
Virat Kohli: $112m
Ricky Ponting: $75m
Jacques Kallis: $70m
Brian Lara: $60m
Virender Sehwag: $40m
Yuvraj Singh: $35m
Steve Smith: $30m
Former Aussie opener Gilchrist represented the national side in as many as 96 Tests, 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is where he amassed 5570, 9619 and 272 runs respectively. He was part of Australia's golden period where they lifted the ODI World Cup in 1999, 2003 and 2007 and also won the 2006 Champions Trophy.