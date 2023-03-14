FACT CHECK: Is Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world? Here's the TRUTH

In the modern era, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Root, etc. are some big-ticket players who often make heads turn with their superlative performances on the 22-yard cricket strip. Fans closely follow every move of their favourite superstar cricketer from the current lot, both on and off the field (including their brand endorsements, tv appearances, etc.). All this helps every cricketer create a huge fanbase across the globe and also helps him, or her, cash in on their huge demand and increase their bank balance.

Recently, the World Index shared a tweet mentioning the top-ten richest cricketers in the world in 2023. While many would have expected an active cricketer to top the list, it is spearheaded by Australia's former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. Here's the tweet:

Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World, 2023



🇦🇺AC Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)

🇮🇳SR Tendulkar: $170m

🇮🇳MS Dhoni: $115m

🇮🇳V Kohli: $112m

🇦🇺RT Ponting: $75m

🇿🇦JH Kallis: $70m

🌴BC Lara: $60m

🇮🇳V Sehwag: $40m

🇮🇳Yuvraj Singh: $35m

🇦🇺Steve Smith: $30m



(CEOWORLD magazine) — World Index (@theworldindex) March 14, 2023 ×

Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world?

Gilchrist’s aforementioned net worth is due to F45. It is to be noted that F45 Training is a chain of fitness centres around the world and the CEO of the company is one of the wealthiest people in Australia. The CEO is named Adam Gilchrist but he isn't the former Aussie opener, as per a report in Sports Rush.

Gilchrist (F45 Fitness founder) made the headlines last year when he earned around a whopping $500 million overnight. He floated his company on the New York Stock Exchange and this is when his life turned for the good as he saw astonishing results. In his 40s, he opened a single gym in Sydney in 2013 and the rest is history for the businessman.

Thus, it is clear that the F45 fitness founder & CEO and Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist are not the same or related to each other by any means. Talking about the former cricketer's net worth, it remains unknown. However, it can certainly not be more than most Indian cricketers.